Ciera Breland

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police have named a man a person of interest in connection to his wife’s disappearance.

Police are looking to question Xavier Breland, 37, about his wife Ciera Breland (Locklair). The woman was reported missing to the Carmel Police Department on Saturday, February 26.

Xavier Breland has not been criminally charged in the case.

He has been arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County, Georgia and will be extradited there.

Carmel police say they worked with police in Johns Creek, Georgia to identify Xavier Breland as a person of interest.