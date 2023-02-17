WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Wayne County have opened a death investigation after a married couple was discovered deceased on Valentine’s Day.

Deputies responded to a home in the 15000 block of Wagner Road in Milton on Tuesday, February 14.

Authorities said two people inside the home had not been heard from for a “period of time.”

When police arrived, they saw one individual inside who appeared to be unresponsive. They then located another individual who was also unresponsive.

The individuals have been identified as Randy and Jennifer Boyd.

Early investigations do not indicate any foul play or evidence of accidental death. It’s unclear when the couple died at this time.

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.