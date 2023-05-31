INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis-area drivers should get ready for two months of headaches when it comes to interstate commuting.

Starting Friday, a large portion of I-465 will close on the southwest side as part of the I-69 Finish Line project. The work will shut down I-465 eastbound for much of June, followed by a westbound I-465 closure for much of July.

Drivers should expect longer travel times and plan alternate routes.

I-465 eastbound, June 2 to June 21

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, I-465 eastbound will fully close to traffic between I-65 and I-70 from June 2 to June 21. The detour is I-70 eastbound to I-65 southbound in the newly reworked South Split.

Expect the following ramp closures:

I-70 east and westbound to I-465 westbound

Kentucky Avenue/S.R. 67 to/from I-465 eastbound

Mann Road to I-465 eastbound

Harding Street/S.R. 37 to/from I-465 eastbound

East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 eastbound

Map via Indiana Department of Transportation

I-465 westbound, July 7 to July 29

In July, the closures shift to westbound I-465 from July 7 to July 29. The detour is I-65 northbound to I-70 westbound in the South Split.

The following ramps will close:

I-65 northbound/southbound to I-465 westbound

East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 westbound

Harding Street/S.R. 37 to/from I-465 westbound

Kentucky Avenue/S.R. 67 to/from I-465 westbound

Drivers should also note that the southbound U.S. 31 (East Street) ramp to I-465 will remain closed through late 2024.

Map via Indiana Department of Transportation

What’s behind the closures?

During the lengthy closures, construction workers will add travel lanes, perform bridge and structure work, install drainage structures and more.

Closing the interstate will allow crews to work around the clock and give them access to the site without having to worry about traffic, creating a safer work environment, INDOT said.

I-69 Finish Line is the sixth and final section connecting I-69 between Evansville and Indianapolis. Crews will upgrade the existing State Road 37 to interstate standards between Martinsville and Indianapolis. The I-69 project is expected to open to traffic in late 2024.