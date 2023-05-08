INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation on Monday announced closures to I-465 on Indianapolis’ southwest side that will impact Hoosiers this summer.

INDOT said the closures will allow construction crews to make improvements to I-465 between I-65 and I-70, including an additional travel lane in each direction. The work is a significant component of the I-69 Finish Line project.

“Construction work will require motorists to adjust their commutes or plan for longer travel times to reach their destinations,” said INDOT in a press release.

I-465 EASTBOUND

The department said from June 2-21, eastbound lanes of I-465 will be fully closed to traffic between I-65 and I-70. The detour for I-465 eastbound will be I-70 eastbound to I-65 southbound in the South Split. The following ramps will also be closed for the duration of the closure:

I-70 east and westbound to I-465 westbound

Kentucky Avenue/S.R. 67 to/from I-465 eastbound

Mann Road to I-465 eastbound

Harding Street/S.R. 37 to/from I-465 eastbound

East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 eastbound

(Map Provided By Indiana Department of Transportation)

I-465 WESTBOUND

From July 7-29, westbound lanes of I-465 will be fully closed to traffic between I-65 and I-70, said INDOT. The detour for I-465 westbound will be I-65 northbound to I-70 westbound in the South Split. The following ramps will be closed for the duration of the closure:

I-65 northbound/southbound to I-465 westbound

East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 westbound

Harding Street/S.R. 37 to/from I-465 westbound

Kentucky Avenue/S.R. 67 to/from I-465 westbound

(Map Provided By Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDOT added that the southbound U.S. 31 (East Street) ramp to I-465 westbound will remain closed through late 2024.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The closures announced Monday will allow hundreds of construction workers to safely perform activities associated with adding travel lanes, such as bridge and structure work, installing drainage structures, and grading for the new I-69/I-465 interchange, INDOT explained. The department noted crews will be actively working on the site 24/7 during each closure.

I-69 Finish Line is the sixth and final section of the I-69 connection between Evansville and Indianapolis. The project will upgrade the existing S.R. 37 to interstate standards between Martinsville and Indianapolis. INDOT said I-69 Finish Line is on track to open to traffic in late 2024, improving safety and reducing travel time.