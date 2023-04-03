CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – Drivers on I-65 will encounter a temporary stoppage Monday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close I-65 near County Road 500 S. so emergency crews can restore power to residents who lost electricity during the Friday night storms.

Some residents have been without power since late Friday.

The temporary stoppage is expected to start around 10 a.m. and will last at least 20 minutes, INDOT said.

Crews will move a power line across the interstate in order to restore electricity. Indiana State Police and INDOT personnel will be at the site to assist with traffic control.

Drivers should expect delays if heading to the area. INDOT urges people to seek alternate routes if possible.