A Florida man was arrested for murder in connection to a man’s body being found on I-65 in White County earlier in March, according to Indiana State Police.

On March 8, police were called to a stretch of I-65 (187.5 mile marker) just south of the State Road 18 exit in the Brookston area. Cleanup crews made the call after finding a man’s body in the ditch next to the interstate at around noon.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene and later identified as Aristide Garcia, 63, from Los Angeles, California.

The White County coroner ruled Garcia’s manner of death as a homicide.

Detectives then learned Garcia had been reported missing by his employer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Garcia was a driver for a national trucking company, and police named his co-driving partner Miguel Ibarguren, 44, of Miami, Florida, a person of interest in the case.

Ibarguren was located in Arlington, Texas on March 15. He was taken into custody with the assistance of the Arlington Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ibarguren awaits extradition to Indiana.