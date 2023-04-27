The infield of the North Split during construction in January 2023. (INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS — The city’s long traffic headache may be coming to an end as the Interstate 65 split in downtown Indy is expected to be completely reopened by Monday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that all northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 at the North Split will begin reopening this weekend with crews working in stages to open both directions of the interstate.

The northbound lanes will be opened first followed by the southbound lanes, INDOT said.

All lanes in both directions through the I-65 split are expected to be opened by Monday, as long a weather permits.

Construction on the North Split began in the winter of 2020 and has caused traffic headaches throughout Indianapolis as through traffic was rerouted around the I-465 circle due to I-65 being closed through downtown.

INDOT reminds drivers that under the new configuration there will no longer be access to I-65 southbound via the Delaware/11th Street ramp. Access to the Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit will also only be available through I-65 northbound.