INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Department of Transportation officials said work to address safety and efficiency of I-65 on Indy’s southeast side could start as early as the spring of 2025.

Tuesday and Wednesday will consist of two public meetings informing people on INDOT’s proposed plans, as well as input from the community.

“This is basically the same thing with what we did for the I-465 public meeting,” said Kyleigh Cramer, with INDOT. “We are very much in the conversational phase.”

The project spans the nearly five-mile corridor, which is north of the I-465 interchange to just north of Fletcher Avenue downtown.

“What we’re looking at in this area is improving some congestion,” said Cramer.

Some of the proposed changes include adding lanes in all directions between I-465 and I-70, some bridge maintenance and rehabilitation in select areas, along with replacing the Hanna Avenue Bridge over I-65, which is expected to accommodate future pedestrian pathways.

A big emphasis point of the project, Cramer said, is that INDOT plans to keep I-65 open throughout construction to lessen the impact on travelers and businesses.

“I think keeping I-65 open during this whole area is really going to help them and not impact too much,” said Cramer.

The project is still in the very beginning phases, and INDOT said feedback from the public and stakeholders is vital to making the vision come together. She said the project design could change depending on public input.

If all goes as planned, Cramer said the projected start of construction would be as early as the spring of 2025 with work lasting for up to two years. However, INDOT is planning for another public meeting for fall of next year.

Tuesday’s meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the SENSE Charter School at 1601 Barth Ave.

Wednesday’s meeting is virtual, and you can register at the link. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.