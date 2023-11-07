INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of I-70 westbound were brought to a halt near the North Split after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a concrete truck sent two to the hospital.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. and led to all lanes of westbound traffic being closed on I-70 near the Rural and Keystone exits.

For more than an hour traffic was at a standstill with backups stretching all the way back to 465 on the city’s east side.

INDOT was able to open up two right lanes at around 4:45 p.m. allowing traffic to start moving once again.

State police said two people were transported to a hospital from the crash scene. Police did not know the severity of their injuries.

Photos from the crash scene show a box truck and a concrete truck were involved in the collision.

Crash on I-70 WB just east of the North Split on Nov. 11, 2023. (INDOT)

