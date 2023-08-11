INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers should be aware of a late-night ramp closure on the east side of Indianapolis.

Starting around 9 p.m. Friday (Aug. 11), crews will close the I-70 westbound entrance ramp to I-465 southbound. They’ll also shut down the two I-70 westbound lanes under the entrance ramp.

The closure is expected to last through 6 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 12).

Image via INDOT

Crews are working on the barrier wall; shutting down the ramp will allow them to work safely, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.