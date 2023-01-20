INDIANAPOLIS – Last weekend, I-70 eastbound through downtown reopened.

Now, it’s I-70 westbound’s turn.

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reopen I-70 westbound through the North Split interchange this weekend, weather permitting. INDOT expects lanes to be ready by Sunday morning.

Crews will close the I-70 westbound ramp to Michigan Street ramp at 9 p.m. Friday to place pavement markings and move barrier walls. The ramp will reopen Sunday morning. During the closure, drivers can get to downtown via the MLK/West Street exit, INDOT said.

Drivers should also look for lane restrictions on I-70 westbound from Emerson Avenue to the North Split Friday and Saturday nights. INDOT advises people to slow down and watch for new traffic patterns.

The move means drivers will again be able to go on I-70 westbound from the east and continue through the North Split onto I-70 westbound.

It will still be a little longer before I-65 reopens, with “late spring of 2023” targeted by INDOT. I-65 northbound will continue its detour along I-70 westbound while I-65 southbound traffic is being detoured on I-465 until the project wraps up.

The Meridian/Pennsylvania ramp will remain closed until I-65 is finished. Under the new configuration, drivers will no longer be able to access the ramp from I-70 westbound. INDOT said the change will eliminate weaving across multiple lanes, making it safer for travelers.

You can still access downtown Indianapolis via:

I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect)

I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-70 WB to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street

I-65 SB to Meridian Street

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split