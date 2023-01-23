MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Service has cut ties with a Michigan City animal rescue after neglect and abuse allegations opened up an investigation by police.

The Michigan City Police Department confirmed on Sunday that Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue is under investigation after multiple citizens and animal groups reached out to police about alleged mistreatment of animals at the rescue.

The rescue, located at 207 Earl Road in Michigan City, is operated by John Naughton, according to police.

The Michigan City police said numerous evidentiary items have been collected as part of their investigation and stated “no rescue dogs remain at the business.”

Indianapolis Animal Care Services began working with the rescue in September and has sent 17 dogs to be cared for by Fur Ever, an IACS spokesperson confirmed. The last dog sent by IACS to Fur Ever was on Dec. 18.

“We know that Mr. Naughton was fostering dogs for other rescue groups before opening his own rescue, so there is a chance he had other IACS dogs that were pulled by a different rescue,” a spokesperson for IACS said.

Rocky, one of the dogs sent by IACS to Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue. (Credit: IACS)

Nate, one of the dogs sent by IACS to Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue. (Credit: IACS)

Napoleon, one of the dogs sent by IACS to Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue. (Credit: IACS)

Mommies, one of the dogs sent by IACS to Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue. (Credit: IACS)

Gunner, one of the dogs sent by IACS to Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue. (Credit: IACS)

Alexxus, one of the dogs sent by IACS to Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue. (Credit: IACS)

Steve, one of the dogs sent by IACS to Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue. (Credit: IACS)

After learning of the allegations of neglect and abuse, IACS cut ties with Fur Ever and stated they would no longer work with the rescue. IACS stated they have no authority over the rescue but have been in contact with Michigan City animal control and have offered their assistance.

“This situation has been deeply disturbing for all involved and we want to assure everyone that we are having conversations as to what we can do differently in the future to protect animals pulled from IACS,” said a spokesperson for IACS.

Fur Ever is currently closed with the animal rescue posting on their Facebook, “WE ARE CLOSED !!!!!!” on Jan. 18.

Michigan City police stated their investigation into animal neglect at Fur Ever remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dect. Shane Washluske at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1081 or email at swashluske@emichigancity.com.

Michigan City Animal Control and Michigan City Code Enforcement are assisting in the investigation.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed. Police said at the conclusion of their investigation their finding will be sent to the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office who will determine if any charges will be filed.