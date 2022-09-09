INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy and adoptable dogs.

IACS, when close to capacity, is forced to create an “at-risk” list, which details the animals who are most at risk.

“The at-risk list typically consists of animals that have a history of behavior issues and animals that are suffering at the shelter due to the stress of the kennel environment,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl. “But if the trend continues, we could be looking at having to euthanize healthy adoptable animals.”

The largest current need at the shelter is for medium to large dogs to find homes. To prevent euthanasia, IACS created the “preventing euthanasia list.” These dogs have been identified by staff that would be a good fit in a variety of homes. The staff believes these animals would be capable of doing well in many situations, whether that be in adoptive homes or foster homes.

“Finding homes for the animals on this list will free up resources for the more difficult-to-place animals in the shelter,” said Trennepohl. “With 229 dogs in our care, getting the dogs on this list out of the shelter and into adoptive or foster homes allows us to focus on finding homes for the dogs that have more specialized needs.”

Anya

Bingo

Buddy

Claressa

Comet

Green Bean

Jolene

King

Laverne

Murray

Nero

Ziti

Annie

The list will be implemented as long as the shelter remains over capacity. It will be updated every Friday on IACS’ website and social media sites.

All animals are free to adopt, come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.