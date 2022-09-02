INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in 28 dogs from one home Friday, further adding to the shelter’s overcrowding issues.

“This large intake is forcing us to put up more temporary crates and increasing the workload for our already overworked staff,” said Katie Trennepohl, IACS deputy director. “The animals coming into the building and the animals already with us need our help, but we also need help from the community.”

IACS did not provide further details on why 28 dogs were taken from the home.

(Photo By IACS)

While the 28 dogs taken in Friday are not currently available for adoption, the shelter has many other dogs who are and is asking for the community’s help. Those who aren’t interested in adoption can help the shelter by filling one of its several open positions. Click here for more information on joining the IACS team.

The shelter — located at 2600 S. Harding St. — will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for adoptions. It will be closed to the public Monday for Labor Day.