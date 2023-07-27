INDIANAPOLIS—Several area school districts return to class this week, but Indiana has more than 1,500 teaching jobs open.

The Indiana Department of Education said the most in-demand positions include STEM and Special Education teachers. It’s a struggle the Superintendent of the MSD of Wayne Township said the district knows all too well.

“Those are two really high areas for us right now, and as I talk to superintendents across the state, we’re hearing the same thing,” Dr. Jeff Butts said.

To help fill those jobs, the IDOE said within the past year, it launched two initiatives to help current teachers (who are licensed in Indiana) earn additional certifications for free.

“Those are called ISEAL, which is the Special Education Licensure Assistance Program, [and] ITELL, which is the English Language Learner Assistance Program,” Rebecca Estes, the IDOE’s Senior Director of Educator Talent, said.

Estes said the department also launched its ISTEM Initiative just a few months ago. It’s another free program to help those without a degree in education (but who hold a bachelor’s degree in a field other than education) expedite a career in teaching.

“If you are an individual with a bachelor[‘s] degree you could enter into the transition to teaching program as soon as next week and start beginning your pedagogy work, and a school corporation could feasibly hire you to start in several weeks,” Estes said.

Estes also pointed out those bachelor’s degree recipients who would start after several weeks would be under the supervision of veteran teachers for about 9-11 months before becoming fully licensed.

Schools also received a new tool this summer to help with hiring struggles. Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner said the IDOE launched Phase Two of its “Educator Marketplace.” Since then, an additional 2,000 applicants have created candidate profiles.

“Schools now have access to candidates that they would have never known about, and then candidates now have access to positions that they would have never otherwise known that could be in their backyard,” Dr. Jenner said.

Since Phase One of that project was launched last year, roughly 6,000 educators have been hired through that program.