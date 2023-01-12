INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters on Thursday rescued a 60-year-old woman from an embankment after her husband said she fell and became stuck the day before.
The Indianapolis Fire Department said her husband claimed she fell at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday. He told them he tried for hours to pull her to safety but eventually called 911 the next morning, per IFD.
Shortly after 9 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1300 S. State Ave. — on the near southeast side near Orange Street — and rescued her. The fire department said she was taken to the hospital in good condition.