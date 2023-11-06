INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people have been displaced Monday night following a fire on Indy’s south side, according to local fire crews.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called around 6 p.m. Monday to the 3900 block of S. Meridian Street for an apartment fire.

Upon arrival to the South Meridian Court Apartments on the city’s south side, IFD said that crews found that a fire had broken out and pushed through the common attic.

One occupant in the apartments told IFD that she heard a loud pop before seeing a fire break out of her stove, the department said. Then, she and her son evacuated.

The cause of the fire, IFD said, is now under investigation.

According to the department, a total of seven people were displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported by IFD as of 8:30 p.m.