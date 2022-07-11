INDIANAPOLIS — Eight families have been displaced after an apartment complex caught fire after spreading from a mattress that two children accidentally caught on fire while playing with a lighter, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The fire occurred Monday at the Fredrick Square Apartments located on N. Webster Avenue on Indy’s east side.

The fire department said heavy smoke was showing from the two-story apartment building when firefighters arrived on scene. Firefighters had to deploy a ladder and rescue one adult from the second floor. A dog was also rescued from the apartment building.

In all, the fire department said five people were checked out for injuries as a result of the fire.

Photos provided by IFD

Photos provided by IFD

Photos provided by IFD

Photos provided by IFD











Though the fire was reportedly under control within 20 minutes, the apartment building’s upper level and attic space suffered extensive damage. Eight families are displaced because of the damage.

While an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, IFD said two children told firefighters they were playing with a lighter and accidentally set their bed on fire.