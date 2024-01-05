INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis firefighter is hospitalized and a family of four has been displaced after a fire Friday on the city’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called around 4:25 p.m. Friday afternoon to the 6200 block of S. Keystone Avenue for a building fire.

Upon arrival, IFD said crews found a heavy fire blazing inside a family’s home. The family, which consisted of two adults and two children, had evacuated the home unharmed after alarms alerted them to a fire.

IFD said that crews were able to bring the fire under control in around 25 minutes. While battling the blaze, one IFD firefighter was slightly injured and taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

The adults living inside the home told IFD crews that they had lived there for 5 years. Fire investigators are currently investigating the cause of the blaze, IFD said.

Photos of the incident, provided by IFD, can be seen below: