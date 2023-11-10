INDIANAPOLIS — Local police and fire officials are asking the public for information regarding two recent fires at Indianapolis businesses.

On Oct. 25, Indianapolis Fire Department crews responded to a fire at the Tajin Mexican Restaurant on the west side of Indianapolis. According to a news release, crews were dispatched around 4 a.m. on Oct. 25 and found smoke showing.

The fire, IFD said, was brought under control in 10 minutes. At the time, investigators ruled this fire “incendiary” and are looking for information.

On Nov. 3, IFD firefighters responded to another fire at a Liquor Barn location in east Indianapolis. The release said firefighters arrived at the scene around 5:36 a.m. and found fire at the business’s front door. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. Investigators also ruled this fire “incendiary” and are looking for information.

“The IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations Section continues its quest to eradicate the crime of arson in the city of Indianapolis and our concern for the safety of the citizens we serve, is paramount,” Vernon Garard, an arson commander and IFD’s battalion chief, said in the release. “We take the crime of arson seriously and so should you.”

Individuals with information on these fires are encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-(800) 382-4628. Callers may receive an award of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrests. Officials also stressed that callers are not required to provide their name.

The release said that callers may also contact the IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations office at (317) 327-6700.