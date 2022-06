INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital in “serious condition” Monday after a crash on the southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The crash happened around noon.

IFD said a driver was headed south on Franklin Road and “careened” through a guardrail at Trove Avenue before crashing down an embankment and into trees.

(Indianapolis Fire Department)

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.