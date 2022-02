INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department, Wayne Township and Speedway crews responded to an apartment fire early Tuesday morning on the city’s west side.

Fire officials say the fire happened in an apartment above a nail salon (Nice Nails) in the 4900 block of W. Washington Street shortly after 4 a.m.

Our crews on scene were told no one was inside the residence, and no one was hurt.

At this time, the estimated damage to the building and cause of the fire are unknown.