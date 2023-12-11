INDIANAPOLIS – A late Sunday house fire is being investigated as a possible arson.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews responded around 10:55 p.m. to the 800 block of Eugene Street on the near northwest side.

IFD crews responded to a fire on Eugene Street on Dec. 10, 2023

According to fire officials, the fire started in a vacant home. Crews arrived to find it fully engulfed in flames. They had it under control in about 30 minutes.

A neighboring home sustained heat damage. That residence was also empty and was being remodeled, IFD said.

According to an incident report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, fire investigators were called to the scene. The fire is under investigation as a possible arson.

No one was hurt.