INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters quickly extinguished a fire on the near southwest side Monday night.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched around 11:20 p.m. to the 1300 block of Lee Street, where they discovered a vacant home on fire.

Firefighters went to work and quickly got the flames under control. A couple rooms sustained damage, but fire officials at the scene said the damage was mostly contained.

No one was hurt, and IFD said everyone was accounted for. The cause remains under investigation.