INDIANAPOLIS — A woman avoided injury after leaping from the second story of a house that caught fire on the city’s near east side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a fire broke out in a home in the 1000 block of N. Parker Avenue on Monday morning. A woman ended up having to leap from the second story of the home after a fire started on the first floor.

Photos of N. Parker Ave. fire by IFD

IFD said the fire began near the rear of the house. The 34-year-old woman was checked out on scene for injury and released.

IFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Two people who lived in a home next door were also displaced due to the fire.