HUNTINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana High School Athletic Association is moving the semi-state cross country meet away from Huntington University.

The IHSAA confirmed Monday the meet will be held on Oct. 22 at Indiana Wesleyan University. The organization said it made the decision following the issues surrounding the cross-country program at Huntington.

A lawsuit filed 2 weeks ago in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana alleges that former HU cross-country Head Coach Nick Johnson sexually and physically abused runners.

Two former Huntington University cross country and track runners claim in the federal lawsuit that they were doped, sexually assaulted and raped by Johnson and that school officials and other coaches allowed the abuse.

