CHRISMAN, Ill. — A 24-year-old man from Illinois is dead after his John Deere zero turn mower rolled over and came to a rest on top of him not far over the Indiana/Illinois line in rural Chrisman.

According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies and Chrisman firefighters were called out to a Chrisman farm just after midnight on Thursday where 24-year-old Joshua Grant Blue of Paris, Illinois, was found pinned beneath the John Deere mower. Blue was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The sheriff’s department said Blue had left several hours before the 911 call was made to mow multiple locations his family cares for. When Blue hadn’t returned home on Wednesday night, his wife contacted his father who went in search of Blue.

Authorities said Blue’s father and brother ultimately discovered Blue pinned beneath the lawn mower near the edge of a pond. The sheriff’s department said that while mowing Blue hit a depression along the pond bank causing the zero turn mower to roll over once and land on top of him.