PORTAGE, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana woman was arrested on a warrant this week after allegedly letting her children joyride on top of her vehicle, injuring her daughter.

On the night of Aug. 3, Portage police responded to the 100 block of Coral Avenue on the report of an injured child.

A 911 caller told authorities they observed a woman, later identified as Katy Newboles, 35, of Portage at the time, allegedly driving with two children hanging on the roof of her vehicle.

At the scene, a police report states an officer made contact with a young girl who was suffering from lacerations and several road rash injuries.

Newboles told the officer that she lets her children, a boy and a girl, hang onto the back of her vehicle while on skateboards at around 5 miles per hour, police stated.

When the officer asked the injured girl where the skateboards were, she reportedly replied, “what skateboards?” No skateboards were found at her home.

The girl was transported to an area hospital and the officer then spoke with the 911 caller, a 26-year-old Portage man.

The man told police he was walking west on Coral when he saw the children on top of Newboles’ white Ford Fusion.

The girl said “hi” to him and then said “I’m going to fall,” the witness told police. The witness stated he then observed the girl fall from the top of the vehicle and immediately became unconscious after hitting the ground.

The witness alleged Newboles was driving around 30 miles per hour at the time and dragged the girl back to the vehicle while screaming at her.

The man told police he thought the girl was dead and called 911. He also alleged that he’s witnessed Newboles, now of Munster, drive with her children on the roof multiple times before.

According to court records, a warrant for two counts of neglect of a dependent, two counts of criminal recklessness and false informing was served on Tuesday and she was booked into the Porter County Jail.

WGN News contacted The Department of Child Services because documents stated they were made aware. They refused to comment.