INDIANAPOLIS — A new immigration court will open in Indianapolis next year, taking over the state’s cases from a court in Chicago.

The Executive Office for Immigration Review of the U.S. Justice Department confirmed the news Tuesday. The court will be located in the Minton-Capehart Federal Building in downtown Indianapolis.

The immigration office is responsible for adjudicating immigration cases. The agency conducts immigration court proceedings, appellate reviews and administrative hearings. There are currently 68 immigration courts across the country with 600 judges, according to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department said it expects to have about 40 employees at the facility, including immigration judges and other court staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.