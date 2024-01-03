INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating a deadly crash from Wednesday morning.

IMPD said they were called to W. 21st Street and Country Club Road on the reports of a serious accident with a vehicle into a pole around 8 a.m. This was on Indy’s west side.

A FOX59/CBS4 viewer (Credit: Roxana Alvarado) shared a surveillance camera video of the crash impact:

Initial reporting suggested the driver was headed eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole.

Officials said the passenger was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

At this time, IMPD said it is unclear if the passenger died from injuries related to the crash or due to a medical emergency. The coroner’s office will determine the exact cause of death.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure for fatal crash investigations.

Scene of 21st Street and Country Road deadly crash on Jan. 3, 2024.

The victim’s name will be released after the family has been notified.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.