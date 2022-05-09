INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a four-vehicle crash near a busy northwest side intersection late Sunday evening.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. near W. 71st and N. Michigan Road.

We know four vehicles were involved, but it’s unclear at this point if anyone was seriously injured.

The scene has since cleared, so drivers on their morning commute should not have any issues.

We have reached out police for confirmation on any injuries in the crash and will update this story with that information.