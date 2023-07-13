Subscription service gifts moms who give birth in May a free Walmart+ membership

INDIANAPOLIS — An attempted robbery occurred at a Walmart on the north side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched Wednesday to 3221 West 86th Street at 6:06 p.m. on a report of an attempted robbery and shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with several witnesses as well as the victims of the reported crime. Officers then filed a report for further investigation of criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.

The suspected offender is accused of attempting to rob a person at gunpoint, criminal mischief, and vandalism.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.