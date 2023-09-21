INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for help finding a woman who went missing Thursday, September 21.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Kimberly Dupee-Boyd was last seen driving a black 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck near E. 46th St. and Millersville Rd.

Kimberly Dupee-Boyd is a 68-year-old woman. She is 5’7 and weighs approximately 162 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Family members stated that she has been diagnosed with dementia and she might be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).