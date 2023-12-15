INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police Department Chief Randal Taylor released a video Friday stating his transition from his role as leader of the city’s police force.

In the video, Taylor spoke about his faith and gratefulness to serve in the role since December 2019. By the beginning of the new year, he would’ve served as the department chief for four years.

Before being appointed chief of police, Taylor also served as assistant chief since 2017.

Randal Taylor, new IMPD chief (2019)

During his 2019 swearing-in ceremony, Taylor promised to continue implementing some of the ideas championed by retiring chief Bryan Roach, like “beat policing.”

In Friday’s video, Taylor said he spoke with Mayor Hogsett about a possible transition in the next few years and the mayor decided to move in a “different direction.”

Taylor added that sometime in the beginning of 2024, he would be transitioning out of the role as chief and hopefully move into a position where he can “help out victim families.”

In a release, Taylor said: “I have prayed about this and truly believe now is the right time for me to pass the reins to someone else.”

“Our collective efforts are going in the right direction. Criminal homicides are down by 18%, non-fatal shootings down by 7%, and robberies continue to decline. These statistics are not just numbers; they represent the lives saved and neighborhoods made safer,” the release added.

The chief offered his deepest thanks and gratitude for his time leading the department.

Previous reports showed certain members of the community had called for the chief to step down from his role after multiple officer-involved shooting incidents in 2023.

One group in particular included Concerned Clergy.

Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office released a statement after the announcement:

Chief Randal Taylor is a trailblazer, and his nearly thirty years of service to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is a testament to his character, commitment to public service, and drive to make Indianapolis a safer city. In his time as Chief, IMPD has seen the largest reduction in homicides in department history and has placed community relations and transparency at the forefront. I thank Randy for his service to the people of this great city, and I wish him the best in this next chapter. Mayor Joe Hogsett (D) Indianapolis

