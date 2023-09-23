INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Aggravated Assault Detectives are seeking the publics help in locating a person of interest regarding a shooting investigation, according to a press release from IMPD.

Officers were dispatched on Thursday, Sept. 21 on report of a person shot in the 1000 block of E. Washington St. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

An investigation by the aggravated assault detectives ensued, and they identified 47-year-old Maurice Cole as someone that they would like to speak with.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Josh Taylor at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Josh.Taylor@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or www.CrimeTips.org.