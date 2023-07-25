INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are launching a new effort to crack down on thefts involving vehicles manufactured by Kia and Hyundai.

Last week, the city of Indianapolis joined a lawsuit against the auto manufacturers seeking reimbursement for public safety costs associated with the thefts. The lawsuit alleged certain Kia and Hyundai models are not equipped with strong enough anti-theft safeguards, making them attractive to thieves.

Other cities signed onto the lawsuit include Cleveland, San Diego, Milwaukee, Seattle, Columbus, New York City, Cincinnati and Baltimore. More than a dozen attorneys general sent a letter to the Department of Transportation in April to share concerns about the thefts and advocate for a recall.

The automakers agreed to pay about $200 million to settle a separate class-action lawsuit over the issue, which gained national exposure as part of a TikTok challenge that showed how to exploit security weaknesses.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will hand out free steering wheel locks to Indianapolis residents who own certain Kia or Hyundai models in hopes of reducing car thefts.

A steering wheel lock IMPD is providing to drivers of certain Kia and Hyundai models

“Kia and Hyundai thefts account for 25% of all vehicles stolen in Indianapolis for 2023,” said Lt. Shane Foley with IMPD. “Additionally, Kias are up over 400% over last year and Hyundais are up over 250%.”

The problems stem from a design flaw—the cars lack immobilizer technology needed to prevent someone from stealing them.

“The safety features on those vehicles are not to the same standard as other manufacturers,” Foley said.

Kia and Hyundai paid for the steering wheel locks, which will be available free at each IMPD district from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Monday through Friday while supplies last. They will also be available at the City-County Building from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 only .

To get a free steering wheel lock, you must:

Reside in Indianapolis

Bring your current car registration

Own a Hyundai model from 2015 to 2021 and/or a Kia model from 2011 to 2021

“We’re hopeful that these [steering wheel locks] will limit the number [of vehicles] stolen. It’s not an end all, be all solution,” Foley said. “But it is a tool that our residents can use to help protect them from vehicle theft.”

Foley and IMPD urged drivers to get software security updates for their vehicles. They also advised drivers to be mindful of where they park–and to keep their car in a secure location, such as a garage, if possible.