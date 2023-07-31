An IMPD squad car responds to the 3400 block of E. 10th Street for a cyclist struck on Monday, July 31, 2023. (via IMPD on X.com)

INDIANAPOLIS — A cyclist is in critical condition at a local Indianapolis hospital after being hit by a police car responding to a domestic violence call on the city’s near east side.

According to Maj. Mike Leepper with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the situation began when officers with IMPD East District were called shortly after 2 p.m. to a domestic violence call on the city’s east side.

Maj. Leepper said that local 911 dispatch had received reports from a woman that a man was violently attempting to make entry into her house, causing IMPD officers to be dispatched to the area.

While driving to the residence, Maj. Leepper said an IMPD squad car driving eastbound on E. 10th Street collided with a cyclist. The cyclist, Leepper said, was taken to a local level 1 trauma center and is listed in critical condition as of 4:10 p.m.

A preliminary investigation into the crash, Maj. Leepper said, shows that the IMPD squad car had its lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

The car, Leepper said, was driving eastbound in the 3400 block of E. 10th Street when a car failed to yield into the right lane. The officer driving the squad car attempted to evade the car and avoid a crash.

At the same time, IMPD said a cyclist was headed westbound on 10th Street. Both the cyclist and the officer driving the squad car, Leepper said, attempted to avoid a collision but were unsuccessful.

The squad car, Leepper said, then made contact with the cyclist, critically injuring them. No information regarding the cyclist’s age or gender were immediately provided.

Police said traffic will be closed in multiple areas as detectives investigate.

“Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid 10th Street between La Salle & Olney,” IMPD said. “A portion of 10th will be closed off as the investigation continues.”

Maj. Leepper said that the officer involved in the crash was uninjured. Leepper added that when speaking with the officer, they were shaken up and visibly upset about the collision.

No identifying information regarding the officer has been released. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.