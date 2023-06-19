INDIANAPOLIS — Among the several shootings that IMPD officers responded to over the weekend, in two cases the people who pulled the trigger stood by to talk to detectives and were not arrested and charged.

Those cases are under investigation as possible self-defense shootings.

In the 4400 block of Arcadia Street early Sunday morning, a woman shot a man she said had attempted to turn her doorknob and enter her home as he said he was staying there.

The man lived and was rushed to the hospital.

On the western edge of Indianapolis, just off Country Club Road, in the 300 block of Meganwood Court, police were aware of a report of a suspicious person when a homeowner fatally wounded a man on his back porch late Saturday night.

”You can use self-defense for defense of yourself, defense of others, certain situations in defense of property,” said defense attorney Jeff Mendes. “You can use deadly force if you reasonably believe that your life is gonna be in danger or a family member or friend’s life is gonna be in danger.

”A person can use deadly force, number one, in their home. If someone’s breaking into their home or is inside their home, in Indiana they have the right to use deadly force.

”You cannot use deadly force if someone is on your curtilage or property unless you reasonably believe that that person is going to cause serious bodily harm to you or a family member.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett recently proposed an ordinance to curb semi-automatic rifles in Indianapolis, raise the purchase price to 21, ban the concealed carry of guns and roll back permitless carry, though he recognizes the concept of shootings in self-defense.

”Self-defense has always been considered to be a non-intentional shooting, non-intentional homicide, the right to defend one’s self and one’s property is a sacred right,” he said.

Of the 103 homicides investigated by IMPD this year, about 85 percent are considered criminal in nature.

Mendes said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears may be finding it harder to file gun homicide cases that are less than murder.

”That person’s gonna say, ‘He or she was trying to inflict some type of deadly force against me. That’s why I shot him or her.’ If that’s all your evidence, you’re gonna have a difficult time to file a charge, number one, and, number two, if a charge like that is filed, you’re gonna have a difficult time persuading a jury that you’re guilty of a major crime like murder or manslaughter, so forth and so on.

“It’s becoming more difficult, I believe, to file murder charges,” said Mendes. ”I’d say 30-40% of individuals who are on juries either have a license to carry or are gun owners and its difficult to persuade 12 people on gun cases because they have a certain mindset or mentality that if anything arises that may harm a person, that may harm them, protecting someone else, they’re gonna bring out their guns and you go into court, you’re gonna find someone probably not guilty.”

MCPO will make a final decision on whether the homeowners will face criminal charges.