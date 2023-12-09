INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police officers are investigating a crash that left one dead Saturday afternoon.
IMPD said they responded to the report of a crash on the 1300 block of Madison Avenue just after 2 p.m. This was near East Morris Street and South Meridian Street.
Police confirmed this was a fatal crash.
Preliminary information suggested there was a single vehicle with a driver that was traveling southbound on Madison Avenue, left the roadway and struck a pole and fencing.
IMPD fatal crash investigation team is sorting through what led up to the crash.
This is a developing story.