INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating a deadly car crash on the city’s east side Wednesday afternoon.

IMPD said this happened shortly after noon off Greenfield Avenue and South Audubon Road involving an inverted vehicle.

Police added there is at least one confirmed death and the Indianapolis Fire Department is assisting in the investigation.

Investigators believe an SUV was headed eastbound on Greenfield when it was side-swiped after blowing a stop sign. The SUV reportedly hit powerline guidewires and flipped onto its side.

Police said the driver of the SUV was a female in her 20s who lived just blocks from the site of the crash. She was pronounced dead.

Six people were in the vehicle that struck the SUV, according to IMPD. No one from that vehicle was seriously injured.

Traffic is set to be impacted for several hours in the area until the investigation is complete. IMPD is asking drivers and pedestrians to seek an alternative route.

