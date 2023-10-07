INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to a press release, officers responded to a report of a person struck near East Washington Street and North Shadeland Avenue at approximately 10:10 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they located an unresponsive adult male who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained on scene while officers investigated, according to IMPD.

The westbound lanes of Washington Street will be closed as IMPD’s investigation continues to unfold. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of by using East 10th Street or English Avenue.