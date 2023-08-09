INDIANAPOLIS, — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning crash on Indy’s east side.

Officers responded to a crash at a Valero gas station on Michigan Street and Sherman Drive just before 5 a.m. IMPD revealed that a vehicle struck a gas pump and caught on fire.

At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and another driver remained at the scene cooperating with investigators, police said. That driver was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw.

IMPD investigates two vehicle crash near Indy’s east side. Photo by FOX59 photojournalist Marcus Collins IMPD investigates two vehicle crash near Indy’s east side. Photo by FOX59 photojournalist Marcus Collins

IMPD says Sherman was closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

