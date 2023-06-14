INDIANAPOLIS — When we visited neighborhoods wracked by youth gun violence over the past weekend, residents were asked, “What more could the city or police day to protect your community?”

”I want to say curfew because most things do happen later at night,” said one Haughville resident.

In essence, IMPD states that’s, “Easier said than done.”

”Now, if IMPD is tasked with trying to round up all the juveniles who are just out of their home after a certain hour, our resources would be extremely strained, not to mention the juvenile courts and juvenile center would be overwhelmed,” said Lt. Shane Foley. ”When we take a juvenile into custody, we’re responsible for them we can’t just take them into custody and say, okay, you’re good to go. We’re responsible to make sure a parent comes to pick them up. And if a parent takes hours, then our officer is responsible for sitting there for hours.”

Juveniles under the age of 15 are, in theory, supposed to be home between the hours of eleven p.m. and five a.m. seven days a week.

Teens between 15 and 17 face the same curfew on weeknights but can stay out until one a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Exceptions for work, school and religious events and exercise of the right to assemble apply.

This past weekend, a 12-year-old was shot while attending an Airbnb party held by teenagers on the eastside at 1:30 a.m.

”Where are the parents?” asked neighbor Aaron Polk.

City ordinance tracks with state law and provides penalties for adults whose children are caught out late.

”There is a city ordinance which can hold parents responsible for children violating the curfew, but that is more of a civil violation, not a criminal violation,” said Foley. “Juveniles we’re generally seeing going to these Airbnb or short term rental events are not with any adults.”

As with the eastside shooting of the child Sunday morning, IMPD’s concern with a curfew violation is often trumped by investigation into a more serious crime.

”Usually if we’re dealing with something like this its somebody got shot, there were shots fired, there was a large fight, something to that effect,” said Foley. “If our parents are being responsible to begin with, keeping their children at home and knowing where their children are and who their children are with, then these things don’t happen.”

IMPD is developing a campaign to bring back a form of the public service announcement that asked, “It’s ten o’clock. Do you know where your children are?”

”I know where my kid was at that time of the hour at night,” Polk as he stood near the Airbnb home where the child was shot. “Why is a 12-year-old out here with 21 and under kids? That’s the question to ask more than anything.”