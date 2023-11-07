INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for help in locating a 27-year-old man who was last seen on the east side of Indianapolis in February.

According to a news release from the department, missing persons detectives are needing help locating 27-year-old Christopher Deshawn Brown. Brown is described as being 5’11″, weighing around 140 pounds, as well as having black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Brown was last seen on February 15 in the 1500 block of Ritter Avenue after he was dropped off of an appointment. Officials said Brown is in need of mental health assistance.

For individuals who have information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911, contact the department’s missing persons unit at (317) 327-6160 or contact the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317 _262-8477.