INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information regarding the whereabouts of a 30-year-old, as well as two toddlers, who were last seen Sunday on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to a news release from IMPD, missing persons detectives are looking for 30-year-old Rodney Pence, 3-year-old Cortez Pence and 2-year-old Sincere Pence. Officials said they were last seen on Sunday in the 2200 block of Lesley Avenue.

Rodney Pence, who police describe as the toddlers’ non-custodial parent, is described as being around 6’2” and weighing about 225lbs. He is also described as having black hair and brown eyes. Rodney Pence is reported to be driving a red 2004 Cadillac Escalade with plate #BLP403.

Rodney Pence and his children Cortez and Sincere Pence. (IMPD)

If located, individuals are asked to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or contact the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317-262-8477. According to the release, individuals are also able to download the mobile P3tips application to submit a mobile tip or go to the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana website to submit a web tip.