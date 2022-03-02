INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking to recruit 200 officers over the next three years.

“We do need very talented qualified new officers,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

The department extended the deadline for the 25th recruit class to March 4.

“A difficulty, of course, has been not only us but all departments are competing for a lot of the same people,” Chief Randal Taylor said. “We have to make IMPD as beneficial to them as we can and we’re making strides to do that.”

The department will be conducting the evaluations on March 12.

“We will be watching you guys as you go through it and if you do well then we will be offering you jobs,” Chief Taylor joked.

The evaluation includes multiple components including a physical fitness test. That test includes pushups, sit-ups, a vertical jump, a 300-meter sprint and a mile and a half run.

“Citizens of Indianapolis deserve qualified officers and that’s what we’re we’re going to give them,” Chief Taylor said.

We got a chance to see what it takes to be an IMPD officer and you can watch how I did in the video above.

If you’re interested in applying for the force, you can find the information here.