INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis at Coin Laundry, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Michigan Rd. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found one adult male suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.