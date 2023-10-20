INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has revealed the identity of the officer involved in an Oct. 14 shooting.

Seventeen-year veteran Roman Ervin-Williams was the officer who allegedly shot and injured a man near Bubbaz Bar and Grill in the 10000 block of E Washington St during the early morning hours of Oct. 14.

IMPD reported that Ervin-Williams was working off-duty employment for Bubbaz at the time of the incident. Police also reported that Ervin-Williams was in full police uniform with a fully marked police car parked outside the business.

IMPD has indicated that 31-year-old Mar-Kel Sampson was arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident. He has been preliminarily charged with battery with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.

IMPD detectives believe Sampson shot a person near Bubbaz before he was then shot by the off-duty IMPD officers involved in the incident.

Police reported that two people were injured during the shootout a Bubbaz. One of the two individuals injured was said to be in critical condition. IMPD has not provided updates on either of the injured people’s conditions.

Ervin-Williams was identified in accordance with policies IMPD formalized in 2020. The policy requires police have IMPD’s intelligence unit conduct a threat assessment before releasing the names of officers involved in shootings.

According to IMPD, the policy helps inform the public as quickly as possible and ensure the safety of officers and their families.

Oct. 14’s officer-involved shooting incident is still being investigated by the IMPD Critical Response Team. Detectives are working with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Officer and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency to “ensure a fair and thorough investigation is completed,” per IMPD.

A separate investigation is being conducted by the IMPD Internal Affairs Unit — a group that helps ensure compliance with departmental policy. Standard IMPD policy requires the internal affairs unit to review officer-involved shootings.

A civilian-majority use of force board conducts hearings for all incidents where IMPD officers use deadly force against a person. The board will make an advisory finding related to the Bubbaz incident and help determine whether or not the off-duty officer’s actions were within IMPD policy.

The use of force board’s advisory finding is released at the conclusion of the criminal process.