INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is in the race and they need some Hoosier help in a nationwide competition to help secure funding and support for its K-9 team.

The competition is by Aftermath Services which is a trauma cleaning and biohazard removal company that responds to deaths, crime scenes, biohazards and COVID-19.

What is the money used for?

The organization will give away $15,000 in grants to law enforcement and first responder agencies by popular vote and anyone can participate. The money will help fund IMPD’s furry friends. That includes interdiction dogs, therapy dogs, ballistics/bomb dogs, electronics detection and more.

The grant money would specifically be used for new equipment and training.

IMPD K-9 Aftermath Grants (@IMPDnews Twitter)

How can you participate and vote for the “home team”?

To vote for IMPD you can go to the Aftermath K-9 Grant website and make sure to select “Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD)” when you vote. The voting will be open through Monday, June 5. You can vote once every 24 hours per device and up to three votes per day.

IMPD says you can also additionally vote on the Aftermath Cares Facebook or Instagram page by commenting, “IMPD, Indianapolis, Indiana”.