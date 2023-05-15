INDIANAPOLIS – An IMPD officer accused of violating the civil rights of a man during an arrest is expected to plead guilty in federal court Monday.

Eric Huxley faces federal and state charges related to excessive use of force during the September 2021 incident on Monument Circle.

Body camera footage of the arrest shows the man arguing with an officer before he is forced to the ground. Huxley then walks over and stomps on the man’s face.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Huxley with deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to court documents filed in federal court, Huxley has agreed to plead guilty to the federal charges. In exchange, prosecutors will ask for a reduced sentence, although the final decision is up to the court.

The plea agreement does not protect Huxley from state prosecution; he faces official misconduct and battery charges in Marion County.